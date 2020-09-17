Ugandan Military Searches For Over 200 Escaped Prisoners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Uganda military is using aircraft and foot patrols to search for more than 200 inmates who escaped from a prison in north-east Uganda.

The Area Army spokesman, Peter Mugisha, said this in Kampala on Thursday.

He said that 219 inmates escaped from the prison near the remote town of Moroto, about 500 kilometres from the capital Kampala, on Wednesday, breaking into an armoury and seizing guns.

A soldier and three escapees died in an exchange of fire, and another seven had been rearrested, Mugisha said.

“We lost one of our soldiers when these guys fired back during the operation. We are pursuing them and we are using a helicopter to guide the foot troops,” Mugisha said.

(NAN)

