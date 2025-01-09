Activist Advocates For Sharia Law For Corrupt Nigerian Politicians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Perry Brimah, a columnist and Nigerian activist based abroad, has called for the implementation of Sharia law in the country.

According to Brimah, adopting Sharia law includes hand amputation as a penalty for politicians convicted of embezzlement and this would help curtail corruption in the country.

The activist stated this while speaking on the planned establishment of a Sharia court in Oyo state when he played host on HaveYourSay247 hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo.

It is worth recalling that the announcement by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria sparked public outcry after which the organisers suspended the event indefinitely.

According to the council, the announcement was for the creation of a sharia panel and not a court.

Speaking on this development, Brimah stated that there is nothing strange the plan since the Sharia legal system has been existing in “different parts of Yorubaland for over 300 years” without any issues.

“Some people do not want the kind of law that some of us want. It’s a big conversation try to adjust this western law to be harsh enough on corrupt politicians and thieves,” he said.

“This western law is designed to let the wealthy get off. I actually want the harsh Sharia. I want them to cut off the hands of Nigerian elected officials like they did in China.

“Other than Sharia and the capitalist law that Sharia has and not the western law that allows people get off, there is no solution to Nigeria’s criminality.

“Divine laws protect societies from the rot that is caused by the western laws that prioritise imprisoning people. It’s a ridiculous system that makes no sense.

“Societies don’t need to waste resources to put people in prison when their crimes can be dealt with immediately by lashing them in public or cutting off their hands and then letting them go.”