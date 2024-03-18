Actor Amaechi Muonagor Pleads For Financial Assistance For Kidney Transplant In India

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has pleaded with Nigerians for financial assistance for a kidney transplant in India.

The African Examiner writes that on Monday, March 18, 2024, a video went viral on social media showing the sick actor lying still on a bed, asking for financial assistance.

Sitting next to Muonagor, was fellow actor, Kingsley Orji who begged on his behalf.

Orji said: “It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India. He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi Teaching Hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well.”

Orji also stated that the kidney problem have caused speech issues for the sick actor.



“We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help,” he said.

The post caption read, “Special Public Appeal on our Veteran Nollywood actor Amechi Monagor, please my brothers and sisters lets help him more to go for the kidney transplant in india.”