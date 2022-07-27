W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): APC Names Gobir As New Senate Leader

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday named the lawmaker representing Sokoto East, Senator Abdullahi Gobir, as the new Senate Leader.

This is contained in a letter by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator, Ahmad Lawan.

Gobir replaced Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) following his resignation as Senate Leader because he defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.



Details later…

