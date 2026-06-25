Kwankwaso Threatens N10bn Defamation Suit Against Primate Ayodele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has threatened to sue religious leader Primate Elijah Ayodele for N10 billion over alleged defamatory remarks.

Through his lawyers, Magaji Mato Ibrahim SAN & Co, Kwankwaso accused the cleric of making false and damaging statements capable of harming his reputation and political standing.

In a letter dated June 11, 2026, and shared on X by his media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, Kwankwaso’s legal team said their client became aware of a viral publication allegedly made by Ayodele and circulated across social media and news platforms.

According to the lawyers, Ayodele, while preaching during a sermon that was recorded and livestreamed, allegedly claimed that Kwankwaso was not sincere in his relationship with Peter Obi and had been financially induced to accept the position of running mate.

The legal team quoted the cleric as saying: “Kwankwaso is a fake to Obi, Kwankwaso will betray you. Kwankwaso has been paid to be vice president to Obi.”

The lawyers argued that the remarks directly questioned Kwankwaso’s credibility, sincerity, and political integrity as the NDC vice-presidential candidate.

They described the comments as false, malicious, unfounded, and intended to portray Kwankwaso as deceitful and insincere before the public.

According to the letter, the alleged statements were aimed at damaging the reputation Kwankwaso has built over the years and creating division among members and supporters of the NDC.

The lawyers demanded that Ayodele issue a full retraction and public apology within 24 hours across all social media platforms and reputable local and international news outlets. They also requested a written undertaking that he would refrain from making or republishing similar statements in the future.

They warned that failure to comply with the demands would lead to legal action, including a claim for N10 billion in damages and the cost of litigation.