ADC Names Amaechi As Atiku’s Running Mate for 2027 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made on Monday by the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, ending weeks of speculation over who would be chosen as Atiku’s vice-presidential candidate.

Atiku emerged as the ADC presidential candidate after winning the party’s primary election in May. He defeated Amaechi, who finished second, while former banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen came third.

According to Abdullahi, Amaechi was selected after extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women groups, and representatives from across the country.

He described Amaechi as an experienced and respected political leader whose record in public service makes him well qualified for the position.

Abdullahi said the Atiku-Amaechi ticket brings together two experienced politicians with the capacity to address Nigeria’s economic, security and governance challenges.

He added that Amaechi’s influence in the South-South and other parts of Southern Nigeria would strengthen the party’s chances in the election.

“Their combined experience in governance, economic management and public administration offers Nigerians a credible alternative capable of restoring confidence in government and accelerating national development,” Abdullahi said.

Amaechi has served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor of Rivers State, and Minister of Transportation.

The ADC said it is confident that the Atiku-Amaechi partnership will strengthen its coalition and offer Nigerians a strong option in the 2027 presidential election.