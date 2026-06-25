We’ll Prevent Governors from Abusing State Police — Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has explained the measures put in place to prevent governors from abusing the proposed state police system after lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment bill to establish state police across Nigeria.

Speaking during the debate on the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele said the proposed law contains safeguards to ensure that governors do not use state police for political, ethnic, religious, or personal interests.

The Senate passed the bill after more than two-thirds of senators voted in support. However, the proposal must still be approved by the House of Representatives, signed by President Bola Tinubu, and endorsed by a majority of state Houses of Assembly before it can become law.

According to Bamidele, the bill seeks to create a decentralised policing system while maintaining national unity and accountability.

He explained that state police would be responsible for enforcing state laws, maintaining public order, preventing and detecting crimes within the state, and protecting lives and property.

The federal police, on the other hand, would continue to handle national security issues such as terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, border security, arms trafficking, and interstate criminal activities.

Bamidele said the federal government would only intervene in state policing matters under specific conditions, including a breakdown of public order, inability of a state police service to function, serious violations of human rights, electoral intimidation, or threats to national security.

He added that any federal intervention must be authorised in writing by the President and would be subject to Senate oversight and judicial review.

“The bill seeks to balance local policing autonomy with national cohesion and accountability,” Bamidele said.

Several senators supported the proposal during the debate.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said he had previously opposed state police but now believes it is necessary because of the country’s security challenges.

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator Aminu Tambuwal also backed the bill, while Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno urged lawmakers to support the amendment, saying it would strengthen efforts to tackle insecurity at the state level.