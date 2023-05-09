Adeboye’s Message For Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu Sparks Social Media Reaction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The message of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, can bring prosperity to Nigeria with the help of God has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner writes that Adeboye at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta, was represented by Pastor Dele Balogun, who made the declaration in his monthly thanksgiving service.

Adeboye enjoined Tinubu to fulfil the desires of Nigerians for a new nation and he also tasked Nigerians to pray for the incoming government.

“Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands,” he said.



This latest development has stirred social media reactions on Twitter. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@DanielRegha writes: “Pastor Adeboye is a respected clergy but him saying that “Tinubu will fix Nigeria with God’s help” is a disrespect to the Christian community due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, & an insult to democracy; It also proves he supports Tinubu cos the presidential tribunal isn’t over yet.”



@Adedoyinomookin writes: “Pastor Adeboye didn’t say this. It was said by one of the RCCG pastor’s supporting Thiefnubu. You guys better be careful to avoid God’s wrath and anger.”



@EmodiMba writes: “Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands.” ~ Pastor Dele Balogun, who represented Pastor Adeboye. My question is, didn’t Buhari promised to fix Nigeria too.



@thebeeperfumery writes: “There nothing usurp with Tinubu assuming office pending Tribunal’s decision. Adeboye clearly understands how the Justice system works, hence, his utterances. I believe the Muslims ain’t worshipping Satan, so, nothing wrong with Adeboye calling on God to help Tinubu.”



@Chief_Papichulo writes: “Also proves that he’s just as corrupt as every other politician. His church is the political arm of APC. Him, Oyedepo, Sulieman and Bakare will ruin Nigeria one day if they are not stopped. Clowns.”



@princeudok writes: “He said this in 2015 when buhari won so buhari have fix Nigeria adeboye is APC card bearer we all know that ……he always claim he heard from God but we no he don’t hear from God ……..God is nature.”