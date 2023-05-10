Adeleke Dedicates Victory To God, Osun People

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dedicated his victory at the supreme court to God and the people of the state.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck out an appeal by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Adeleke’s victory in the July 16 2022 Osun governorship election.

He claimed there was overvolting. But a five-man panel of justices dismissed Oyetola’s appeal, saying it lacked merit, and upheld Adeleke’s win at the Appeal Court.

Minutes after the verdict, the Governor who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thanked the people for their support.

“I describe this victory as one dedicated to the Almighty God and the people of Osun,” he said. “They stood by me to let me know that they love me and I love them back.”

His party equally lauded the judgement, saying it affirms the PDP’s popularity among Nigerians.

“This victory is a confirmation of our Party’s popularity in Nigeria and commitment to nation-building,” it tweeted. “Congratulations to him, the people of Osun State, and the entire PDP family.”

Some governors under the PDP also sent in their congratulatory messages, hailing the Supreme Court for the decision.