Police Attack: Residents Of Enugu Community Flee , As Soldiers Raid Houses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some residents of Akpawfu Community in Nkanu East Council Area of Enugu State, South East Nigeria, have fled their homes for fear of the unknown, following Military raid of the locality over Wednesday’s killing of some policemen at a checkpoint at Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area by yet to be identified gunmen.

Recalled that six policemen and a passersby were killed by the unknown arm bearing hoodlums during an attack on the police checkpoint.

The military operations which took place on Friday has heightened anxiety in the locality, as natives of the area who are predominantly farmers, have fled to neighboring villages for fear of uncertainty.

A resident of the Community who craved anonymity with Journalists, said soldiers who invaded their community “are currently searching house to house looking for the unknown gunmen who killed some policemen at Obeagu-Amechi police checkpoint recently.

“As I am talking to you now Akpawfu and neighboring communities of Akpugo and Amagunze have been deserted as the security men have invaded the entire area searching for the unknown gunmen.

“The heavy sound of gunfire we are hearing could be likened to that of a raging war” he stated.

“There is confusion everywhere and we hope that the innocent residents who have nothing to do with the outlawed group are not made to suffer for the offense they did not commit. said the source.

Our correspondent gathered that the raid on the Nkanu communities followed a tip off that the gunmen that attacked a police checkpoint at Obeagu/Amodu axis on the Amechi – Agbani road Wednesday evening operated from their camp at Akpawfu.

It was gathered that the three vehicles used by the gunmen during the attack on checkpoint were discovered by the police on Thursday.

The recovered vehicles now parked at the Police Headquarters Enugu include a Hilux van with sirens and a Highlander SUV fully tinted.

Another car which reportedly fell into a ditch on the Akpofu road during the recovery exercise was said to have been set ablaze by the gunmen, a security source said Friday.

Meanwhile, efforts to get official reaction of the state police command on the military operations was not successful.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, (ASP) Daniel Ndukwe, said he was yet to get details of the operation in the area and promised to speak on the development later.























