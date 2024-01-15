AFCON 2023: Fans Not Happy With Eagles’ Performance Against Equatorial Guinea

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The second group A game played at the Alhassan Outtara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, saw Equatorial Guinea take the lead in the 36 minute of play after Ivan Salvador curled a shot into the far corner of the Eagles net.

The three-time African champions replied two minutes later with Victor Osimhen’s powerful header connecting from Ademola Lookman’s cross to draw level.

Efforts from the Nigerian side to snatch the maximum three points was futile as they lost numerous opportunities to convert goals.

Musa Mohammed, a non-league side football player, said he had expected the game to be an easy win for the country, following the disparity in FIFA rankings between both sides.

“Nigeria (42) are ranked way above Equatorial Guinea (88) on the table and there are lots of big names playing in top leagues in the side, so I had expected an easy win for the Eagles.

“The team fumbled with the ball. They were not clinical in front of goal, and missed lots of chances, especially Osimhen’s lost opportunity in the second half.

“It was an abysmal show and I hope they regroup better ahead of their other group games,” Mohammed said.

Prince Bonachristus, a Physical Health Education teacher, said the defence was not encouraging.

“The defence was frail. They couldn’t clear up their lines. The attacking department also didn’t live up to expectations.

“The team didn’t play like there was something at stake. I hope that Jose Peseiro will do a better job with the team before their next game against hosts Côte d’Ivoire,” he said.

Jessica Mmuo, a student and football enthusiast said: “One point is not good enough when playing a team like Nzalang Nacional. We are way above them in football.

“I hope they go back to the drawing board and quickly correct their errors in this first game, else we should forget about winning this edition of AFCON”.

Nigeria will play hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday before facing Guinea Bissau on Jan. 22.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



