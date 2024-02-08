AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Are Ready To Win – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are prepared to win the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 trophy.

Obi stated this on his X account as he reacted to the victory of the Super Eagles against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The African Examiner writes that Nigeria defeated South African 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. Nigeria’s goal keeper, Stanley Nwabali, was the hero of the night after he saved two penalties.

Reacting to this development, the former Anambra State governor heaped praises on the team and commended them for their resilience and determination.

Obi writes: “Today was yet another victorious outing for Nigeria as our National Team, the Super Eagles displayed great fighting spirit, beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to take Nigeria to the finals in the ongoing AFCON games.

“Our team has maintained great determination, professionalism, and patriotism with a high energy level, signifying their readiness to bring home the trophy.

“I congratulate them, and our dear nation for this victory, while appreciating everyone who has contributed to our victorious journey so far.



“As we prepare for the finals, and get ready to lift the trophy together, we remain hopeful that, together as one, we will lift the banner of unity, peace, and progress in the New Nigeria we look forward to. Nigeria is a great nation with great people! –PO.”





