AFCON: Buhari Reacts To Nigeria’s 1-0 Victory Against Egypt

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, January 12th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the team defeated Egypt 1-0  on Tuesday at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The commendation, released on Wednesday, was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

President Buhari stated that he strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians that the remarkable outing in Garoua, Cameroon indicates that the team will go far in the competition.



He urged the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to remain focus as they remain good ambassadors of the country as they give Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.

