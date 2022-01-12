AFCON: Buhari Reacts To Nigeria’s 1-0 Victory Against Egypt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the team defeated Egypt 1-0 on Tuesday at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The commendation, released on Wednesday, was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

President Buhari stated that he strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians that the remarkable outing in Garoua, Cameroon indicates that the team will go far in the competition.

He urged the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to remain focus as they remain good ambassadors of the country as they give Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.