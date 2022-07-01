Peter Obi Distances Self Over Souvenir Showing His Image On Prayer Mat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has reacted to the viral images of his picture printed on prayer mats to be distributed as campaign souvenirs.

According to available information, the prayer mats with Obi’s image and the logo of his party were supposed to be shared in the northern part of the country to promote Obi’s candidacy among the Muslim electorate.

However, the photos of the mats shared on Twitter sparked reactions as many criticized the idea since it is forbidden in Islam to print images on prayer mats.

Reacting to this controversy, the presidential candidate in a Twitter post on Friday disowned the campaign souvenirs, saying it didn’t come from his campaign team.

According to him, he would never mock any faith, ethnic group, or gender.

“The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.

“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity, or gender. We are one Nigeria”, Obi said.