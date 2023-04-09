AfDB Has Mobilized $2.3bn To Finance Water Projects in African – Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has said that the bank has successfully mobilized over $2 billion to finance its water pillar projects in Africa.

Dr. Adesina disclosed this during his visit to Egypt where was warmly received by the Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. He was in Egypt to familiarize himself with preparations ahead of the Bank Group’s 2023 Annual Meetings scheduled for 22-26 May in the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

Up to 13 heads of state and government are expected to join the Bank’s Governors, executive directors, development partners and management at the meetings to discuss Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa.

The bank chief was accompanied by the AfDB’s Chief Economist and Vice President Professor Kevin Urama and the Secretary General Professor Vincent Nmehielle. Others at the meeting included the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Hassan Abdallah, Deputy Governor for Monetary Stability Rami Aboul Naja and Deputy Governor for External Affairs Mannullah Farid.

He said the bank was asked to lead mobilization of financing for the water pillar projects and it eventually exceeded its fund-raising target.

“The bank has mobilized $2.3 billion exceeding the initial target of $1.4 billion”, he said.

Dr. Adesina also added that the AfDB is also currently supporting water desalination projects in Egypt. He applauded Egypt’s bold efforts to tap into private sector finance for green growth initiatives.

According to him, the government of Egypt plans to issue a green bond in the Chinese capital markets by end of June this year, adding that the Green Panda bond with a face value of $500 million will be issued in Chinese Renminbi.

“This will be the first time for an African country to issue a bond in the Chinese capital markets”, he further explained,

He also disclosed that the bank’s Board of Directors will in the next couple of months discuss Egypt’s request to provide a partial credit guarantee of $345 million to support the issuance of the bond.

He stressed that The Green Panda Bond will be the latest among several other bonds that Egypt has issued since 2020 when it launched its Green Financing Framework.

Dr. Adesina also commended Egypt for its commitment to increasing the role of the private sector in the economy.

Egypt launched early this year the privatization of 32 State-owned entities worth $40 billion over the next four years to reduce the footprint of the public sector in the economy and give more room to private sector to grow.

In terms of additional financial support to Egypt in 2023, the AfDB plans to provide the country $133 million to deal with macroeconomic instability caused by the continuing global compounded crisis.

In addition, last year, the bank provided $272 million policy-based operation in supporting Egypt’s efforts to tackle the impact of the crisis.

In his remarks while receiving the AfDB’s president, the Egyptian leader commended the work of the AfDB Group in helping the continent to deal with the impact of global economic challenges.

El-Sisi said Egypt looks forward to continuing and increasing cooperation with the Bank in various development sectors.

Meanwhile, the bank is closely working with Egypt to mobilize international climate financing to address the country’s climate challenges, building resilience of vulnerable systems and promoting sustainable development.

The Just Green Transition (JGT) initiative has a pipeline of investment-ready projects worth $14.8 billion to tackle the Nexus on Water, Food and Energy.