AfDB To Host Digital Climate Advisory Services In South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced that it will host a training progranme to support climate resilience for smallholder agriculture in Southern Africa.

The two-day training session, which is slated for the 27th and 28th of September, will be organized on behalf of the Global Center on Adaptation by Weather Impact and Aqualinks,

In a statement made available to the media, the AfDB said the event is bringing together key public and private sector change makers from Southern Africa who can effectively implement and scale up digital climate advisory services.

The training will also share knowledge and best practices and explore the latest innovations and approaches that promote the adoption of digital climate advisory services in the region. It will feature practical applications, challenges and opportunities in developing, marketing and maintaining these advisory services.

In addition, the training will equally feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, with a focus on what are practical applications and what are challenges and opportunities in developing, marketing and maintaining Distributed, Collaborative, Adaptive Sensing (DCAS).

It will be a hybrid event that allows for on-site and online participation. As all on-site places are already filled up. The statement also shared a link to apply for becoming an online participant at the training. .

The African Development Bank will host a two-day training session on the 27th and 28th of September 2023, bringing together key public and private sector change makers from Southern Africa who can effectively implement and scale up digital climate advisory services.

Climate change poses significant challenges to agricultural practices that have traditionally relied on intergenerational knowledge transfer. With the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns and the rise in extreme weather events like floods and droughts, farmers face immense difficulties sustaining their livelihoods.

In this context, according to the statement, digital climate advisory services have emerged as crucial tools to assist farmers and governments in navigating the complexities of climate change.

“By leveraging advanced technologies and data analysis, these services provide accurate and timely weather information, customised recommendations, and support in implementing climate-smart practices. Integrating digital climate advisory services in agricultural systems is vital for enhancing resilience, improving productivity, and ensuring sustainable resource management in the wake of climate change.

“We look forward to your active participation in this training as we strive towards a climate-resilient future”, the statement further explained.

The event is hinged on practices that promote the adoption of DCAS in Southern Food security is a key pillar under the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP).

Launched in 2021, AAAP is a joint initiative of the AfDB and the Global Center on Adaptation which aims to mobilize $25 billion, over five years, to accelerate and scale climate adaptation action across the continent.

AAAP has already mainstreamed adaptation solutions into over $5.4 billion of investments in climate adaptation in Africa. These investments are vital for financing adaptation solutions in countries that are most exposed to the threats of climate change.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



