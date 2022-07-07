African American Father And Son Offer Financial Literacy Classes For Children

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kevon Chisolm, and his 15-year-old son, Kamari, have announced the commencement of another series of their online summer camps that teach children life-long financial education skills and discipline through 10 lessons with an emphasis on African American history and culture.

This disclosed in statement distributed on their behalf by Blacknews.com. Their non-profit organization, Junior Wallstreeters, Inc., according to the statement, produces camps every summer that offer a fun environment for students to learn financial and investing concepts.

Chisolm, who is Executive Director of the programme which has been running for the third year, said the camps cover a broad range of financial and other related topics.

“In addition to topics like budgeting, banking, and investing in the stock market, our camp goes beyond others by exploring community wealth building through investment clubs. Simply put, our goal is to teach financial knowledge to eliminate the wealth gap by showing young people how to properly use money as a tool”, he said.

According to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, the average median family wealth for African American households is $24,000 to $164,000 for white family households.

Chisolm believes that one way African Americans can address these horrific numbers is by becoming more financially literate at an early age. He also pointed out these camps are not only for African Americans but all underserved communities.

In addition to the basic financial literacy camp from the last two summers, Junior Wallstreeters is offering two new courses, Introduction to Cryptocurrency and NFTs; and Introduction to Real Estate Investing and Advanced Investment Clubs. The financial literacy and investing session is a prerequisite for these advanced sessions.

The Financial Literacy and Investing Camp will be held virtually every two weeks for six weeks between June 27st-August 5th, from 10am-3pm EST with a 1 hour lunch break. The Introduction to Cryptocurrency will be held from July 11th-15th from 11:00-5pm EST.

The Introduction to Real Estate Investing and Advanced Investment Clubs Camps will be held July 11th to July 22nd from 12pm-5pm EST and July 25th-August 5th from 10am -3pm EST.

Students must be between the ages of 12-22 and have a computer with Internet access. The cost of the two-week camp session is from $300 to $325. This fee includes an electronic student handbook and daily course access.

Meanwhile, Junior Wallstreeters have secured several scholarships for underserved students to attend the camp. Lending credence to this assertion, the executive director of the programme said: “We want to give as many students the opportunity to obtain a financial education regardless of their financial situation”.

Families that are interested in obtaining a scholarship to attend the camp, should visit the website for the scholarship application.

One parent whose child participated last summer wrote:

“Thank you for providing this camp to the youth. My son did gain a lot of useful information which he already started applying. He opened a savings account yesterday at a credit union and asked them a lot of questions about interest, types of loans, etc which I know was a direct result of being in this class”.