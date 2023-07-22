African American Vending Coy Owner Launches Nationwide Francise Opportunity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B’s Essentials Vending, Brittni Clemons has launched a new nationwide franchise.

The vending machine company which supplies interactive, AI-powered touchscreen kiosks, started selling just beauty products initially but now it has now expanded to auto care products, baby products, and school supplies, offering franchise partners an exciting range of options within the vending industry.

When global events forced the closure of beauty stores resulting in a lack of diversity in product offerings from major outlets, Clemons, an African American entrepreneur, saw an opportunity for innovation.

As a CBS affiliate TV reporter based in Peoria, Illinois, she experienced firsthand the need for around-the-clock access to beauty essentials, especially during lockdown. Thus, B’s Essentials Vending was founded in 2021, positioning Memphis as the home of the city’s first 24-hour beauty supply service.

The 26-year-old CEO launched her innovative venture within a Black-owned nail salon suite in 2021. Despite early challenges due to low foot traffic and accessibility issues, her determination prevailed.

In a strategic partnership with Beauty & Company, Memphis’ largest beauty supplier, she transformed their location into a unique 24/7 beauty supply store through the use of her vending machines.

The success of the re-launch marked the start of her “Smart Retail” initiative with the transition from traditional vending machines to interactive, AI-powered touchscreen kiosks.

Capable of housing up to 900 different products, these digitally enhanced kiosks drastically improved the customer experience, leading to a significant increase in sales within three months.

In a bid to support and uplift Black-owned businesses, Clemons equally established a consignment programme. This allows local entrepreneurs to place their products in B’s Essentials Vending machines and retain 60 percent of the profits, providing them with increased visibility and a wider customer base as the franchise continues its nationwide expansion.

While explaining how it all started, the founder said the idea originated from a necessity, adding that it has however, transformed into an empowering platform for the Black community.

“By offering 24/7 access to beauty products and aiding Black-owned businesses in gaining visibility, we are making a significant impact and eagerly anticipate extending our reach”, she stressed.

For more information about the company’s franchising opportunities and the consignment programme, visit BEsessentialsVending.com





