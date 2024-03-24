African Games: Nigeria Finish Second As Championship Ends

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The events ended with a parade of all the participating countries’ flags while music from Nigerian hip-hop star Tiwa Savage was played from the sound system much to the delight of the crowd.

On the final day of the competition, perennial champions Egypt claimed two more gold to take their gold medal to 101 to once again claim the top spot at the continental sports showpiece event.

The 13th edition of the African Games, which officially began March 8, will be remembered for sporting excellence.

Egypt emerged winners of the event with 189 medals (101 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze) while Nigeria finished in second position with 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze to claim a total of 120 medals.

South Africa occupied the third spot with 106 medals (32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze) as Algeria ranked the fourth best country at the event in Ghana with 114 medals (29 gold, 38 silver and 47 bronze).

Tunisia completed the Top 4 with 87 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 39 bronze), while Ghana, despite a poor start to the event, finished in sixth position with 19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Morocco, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Kenya complete the Top 10 spots in that order.

Of the 54 countries in Africa, 53 were in attendance, with only Cape Verde absent from the 13th edition of the Games.

The Games were initially billed for August 2023 but a failure to complete facilities on time and issues over marketing revenue resulted in the event being delayed till March 2024.

However, it didn’t stop the West African country hosting a memorable championship.

The Games commenced with a breathtaking opening ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, capturing the rich cultural heritage, sporting prowess and diversity of the African continent.

The opening ceremony was a dazzling display of colors, choreography, and symbols that celebrated Africa’s vast diversity. As the participating nations paraded into the stadium, an electric atmosphere of excitement and pride filled the air, embodying the collective values of unity and friendship.

Ghana, the host nation, pulled out all the stops in presenting its cultural treasures, with an array of traditional dances, music, and artistic performances. Top Ghanaian musicians, including the vibrant Award-winning Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, the charismatic Award-winning afrobeat singer and songwriter King Promise, and South African sensation Kamo Mphela, known for her electrifying Amapiano moves and hits like ‘Dalie, thrilled the audience, adding to the ceremony’s captivating appeal.