Tinubu Congratulates Mexico’s First Female President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms. Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first female President of the United Mexican States (Mexico).

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female President in the country since its independence in 1821.

Tinubu stated that the election of President-elect, Sheinbaum, accents the voices of women in government, shatters political glass ceilings, and sends a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President congratulated the people of Mexico and called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest.