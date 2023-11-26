Afrilaw, Enugu Gender Affairs Ministry Urge Residents To Always Report Cases Of Gender Violence

Stage Sensitization Road Show

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Law Foundation (AFRILAW), has urged men and Women passing through any form of gender – related violence not to die in silence but come forward and report their predicaments to appropriate channels in order to find lasting solutions to their problems.

Executive Director, of (AFRILAW), Barr Chinwike Okereke, gave the advice weekend in a chat with newsmen shortly after a Road-Show’ organized by the organization and New Life Community Care Initiative in collaboration with the Enugu state Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development with support from the EU-funded – and British Implemented Agents for Citizens-Driven Transformation (ACT) Programme as part of the 2023 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence against Women and Girls in Enugu State activities.

Represented at the event by the AFRILAW Programme Assistant, Barr (Mrs) Cordelia Obiageli Njoku, Okereke explained that the road-show was organized to sensitize the masses on the need to stop any form of violence against women and children.

According to him, “it is a fight against all gender – related violence against women. We want victims of violence to come out and report such abuse because it is only when you report that you will find solutions to your problems” he stated.

The AFRILAW boss added,” We are also advocating and talking to our men to also come out to report. Gender is not all about women. It is both men and women, males and females. I know that some men are also abused by their wives in their homes. Such men should not die in silence, they should come forward and report to appropriate channels in order to find solutions to their problems”.

Barr Okereke said: “We have other channels of sensitizing the masses to stop violence against women and girls and the response we are getting is very encouraging. We also have upcoming events and Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders, and the general public are invited to participate actively in the fight against all forms of violence against women and children”.

He noted that “the 2023 campaign has the Theme: UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls! This calls on citizens to show how much they care about ending violence against women and girls and call on governments worldwide to share how they are investin in gender-based violence prevention.

Our Correspondent writes that about 100 persons participate in the ‘Road-Show’ and which included, representatives from the Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Development (MCGASD) and their partners, the Media, EU-ACT Partners, selected women-focused CSOs and groups/networks, students from selected Higher Institutions in the state

Speaking, at the ceremony, Pharmacist Nonso Maduka, representing Men United for Gender Justice Initiative, described the event (Road – Show) as a means of showing their disapproval to all forms of gender based violence.

Maduka, however, expressed happiness with the achievements so far made by the organization, adding that the establishment of Men United in itself was a major remarkable achievement.

” It took a lot to talk to men to begin to change the values and perceptions most African men grew up with from the culture, from the traditional and religious bases. I can say effectively say that getting men to join in this road show is a major, major achievement .

“We are educating people, addressing both gender – based violence caused by men and women. Talking about women who abuse their husbands and talking about men who abuse their wives. So it is not a one – sided thing at all”, he stressed.





