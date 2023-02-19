Again, EFCC Recovers N900 Million For NHIS From Some Fraudulent Commercial Banks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has recovered an additional sum of N900,000,000 (Nine Hundred Million Naira) for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

It disclosed that the sum was part of monies which some Commercial Banks fraudulently withheld since 2015, and refused to remit into the NHIS’ Treasury Single Account, TSA.

This was made known in a statement made available to African Examiner by the Commission’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren on Saturday

According to him, “the recovered funds were released to NHIS on February 8, 2023, two days shy of one year, when the Commission, on February 10, 2022, also released the sum of N1,500,000,000.00 (One Billion Five Hundred Million Naira) recovered from the banks to the NHIS.

“This is in addition to the N1,400,000,000 (One Billion, Four Hundred Million Naira) earlier released to the Scheme on August 5, 2022.

“The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Professor Muhammad Nasir Sambo had on July 29, 2021 commended the Commission for assisting the Scheme in the recovery of funds fraudulently trapped in the vaults of some commercial banks.