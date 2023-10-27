Again Unknown Gunmen Behead Police Officer In Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Incessant attacks on security Operatives in parts of South East Nigeria, Thursday evening reared its ugly head again, as heavily armed unknown gunmen, attacked policemen on stop-and-search operation along Umuode/Isiahia in Osisioma Ngwa Council area of Abia State, beheading one of them.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident, which occurred about 4pm, forced residents of Umuode Community and environ to desert their homes for fear of possible police invasion of the locality.

It was further learnt that the criminal elements left with the head of the beheaded policeman, while other members of the team were run to different locations for safety with their ammunition.

The gunmen, according to sources, left with the beheaded policeman’s head, abandoning the other parts of the body in the police vehicle.

A source who craved anonymity for fear of their lives said the gunmen trailed the police team, which has been operating in the community in recent times.

It was gathered that the team was attached to the Eziama Police Division, raising questions over the legality of their duty, as the area does not fall under their jurisdiction.

It would be recalled that an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, was beheaded a few months ago along East Street in Aba south local government area of Abia State by some yet to be identified armed men.

Efforts to speak with the state command spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, hit a brick wall, as she did not take calls put across to her self phone.

Scores of security Operatives serving in South East Nigeria have been sent to their untimely graves by the deadly unknown gunmen operating in the region.





