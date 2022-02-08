Afghanistan Receives $32m In Humanitarian Cash Aid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afghanistan said it has received a batch of 32 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian cash assistance on Tuesday, according to the country’s central bank.

“Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, 32 million USD in cash reached Afghanistan on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022,’’ Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement.

“The DAB while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, calls for more cooperation in this field,’’ it added.

The statement said any legal measure “causing dispatch of currency to Afghanistan and leading to aid for the needy people of Afghanistan is welcomed.’’

The DAB has been continuously trying to maintain the value of Afghani, the country’s national currency, at a fixed and desirable level against the foreign currency, it said.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, the United States has reportedly frozen more than 9 billion U.S. dollars of assets of Afghanistan’s central bank and thus undermined the banking system in the war-torn country.

NAN