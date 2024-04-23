Aircraft Belonging To Dana Air Skids Off Lagos Airport Runway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Dana Air aircraft with 83 passengers and registration number 5N BKI flying from Abuja to Lagos, was on Tuesday, reported to have suffered a runway excursion at the Lagos Murtala Mohammed airport.

A runway excursion occurs when an aircraft veers off the runway in use during the take-off or landing run.

Confirming the incident, Dana Air in a statement, said although the passengers were safely disembarked with no injuries, it had reported the incident to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Board (NSIB) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

It added that the aircraft had been grounded by the maintenance team, pending further investigation.

The airline also apologised to passengers on the flight, commending their patience, while thanking the airport authorities for their swift response to the incident.