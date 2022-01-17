2023: Buhari Must Sign Electoral Bill Immediately – Jega

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, immediately.

Jega made this known during a town hall meeting on Sunday saying that the passage of the bill would improve the integrity of elections in Nigeria.

He said: “This country will be better off if we go into the next election with a new electoral law which will enhance the integrity of the preparations and conduct of the elections.”

According to Jega, the bill has a lot of new amendments.

It could be recalled that 36 recommendations had been made for the bill by INEC to the National Assembly, 31 of which have been approved with little or no amendments.

Jega stated that the amendments are the first in the last 12 years, and withholding assent to the bill, over a clause, would go against INEC’s ability to properly plan for the coming elections.