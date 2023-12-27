Aiyedatiwa Sworn-In As New Ondo State Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has now emerged as the state’s governor after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death.

The African Examiner writes that the State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odosola administered the oath of office at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office in Akure.

Present to witness the swear-in ceremony include prominent Judges in the state, government officials and politicians.

The African Examiner reports that Akeredolu died at age 67 in Germany in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted leukemia.

The former deceased governor on December 12 handed over power to Aiyedatiwa as he embarked on another medical leave.





