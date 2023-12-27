W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Aiyedatiwa Sworn-In As New Ondo State Governor

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, December 27th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has now emerged as the state’s governor after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death.

The African Examiner writes that  the State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odosola administered the oath of office at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office in Akure.

Present to witness the swear-in ceremony include prominent Judges in the state, government officials and politicians.

The African Examiner reports that Akeredolu died at age 67 in Germany in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted leukemia.

 The former deceased governor on December 12 handed over power to Aiyedatiwa as he embarked on another medical leave.

 

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93021

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us