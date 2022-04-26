Peter Obi Won’t Win Primaries, Don’t Waste Your Votes, Wike Tells Anambra Delegates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP presidential primary election, Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and one of the party’s Aspirant, has advised delegates from Anambra state not to waste their votes for their son, Mr. Peter Obi, who is also in the race, saying the former governor cannot win the primary poll.

He stated this weekend when his campaign train visited Anambra to solicit for votes of the State delegates ahead of the PDP primary election.

The Rivers state governor, who said he has all it takes to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023, advised the Anambra delegates not to waste their votes for former governor Peter Obi, because he won’t win the primary election.

Wike said he has come to tell the Anambra delegates the “simple truth”. I know he will not win. Are you not aware?”, he asked.

He however, promised to protect Anambra people if given the mandate, and asked for their support.

“I know your son Peter Obi is running, but the issue of Nigeria’s presidency cannot be taken from the APC through theory.

“PDP needs a man who has what it takes to practically engage and wrest this power from APC”, he told the delegates.

Since after he indicated his interest in running for Nigeria’s presidency, the River governor, has been on a nationwide tour, wooing delegates.

African Examiner reports that delegates, will decide the winner of the PDP Presidential ticket in the primary election scheduled for 28-29 May 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.