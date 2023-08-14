Akeredolu Still in Germany, Not Yet Back, Says Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is still in Germany where he is receiving medical attention, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said on Saturday.

Olatunde made the assertion in a statement, in response to a video circulating on social media suggesting his principal’s return.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery,” he said.

See the full statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation.

Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation to the citizens of Ondo State for their unwavering prayers and support. Their genuine concern and compassion have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey.

It’s important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing impactful governance. His commitment to delivering positive and lasting development remains steadfast.

The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Governor Akeredolu is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of the sunshine state. He is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, and he can’t wait to continue working towards a brighter future for Ondo State.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

August 13, 2023.





