BBNaija Season 7 Gulps N4.7bn – Organisers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The organisers of the television reality show, Big Brother Naija season 7, says over N4.7 billion was invested in the production of the show.

John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this during the prize presentation to the winner of the “Level Up” edition, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Phyna emerged the winner of the show as she walked away with N100 million grand prize.

The grand prize comprises N50 million, a new SUV from Innoson Motors, a Dubai trip for two, a year supply of Pepsi, new techno phone-Camon 19, supply of Unik soap and supply of home appliances from Nexus among other mouth-watering items.

Ugbe also said that over one billion votes were cast in the course of the show.

He commended the housemates for giving premium entertainment during the show as he also appreciated the fans and the media for their continued support.

“N4.7 billion was invested into the show, that is the cost of production of the season 7 show, we also had over one billion votes throughout the show.

“Big Brother Naija show is more than just entertainment, it also reflects social and value creation, the show has empowered over 1,200 people, cutting across fashion designers, carpenters, interior decorators, photographers and more.

“Today, this show contributes significantly to the Nigerian economy,” he said.