Akpabio To Present Edo Governorship Election Results To President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced that he will personally present the official results of the Edo Governorship Election to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Akpabio, in a statement shortly before departing to Abuja, disclosed that he was handed the results sheet by the Edo State APC Chairman, Jeret Tenebe, for onward transmission to President Tinubu, GCFR. The Senate President noted that the handover came after the party’s successful outing at the polls, which saw Okpebholo declared Governor-elect.

“I was presented with a copy of the results sheet by the Edo State chairman, Jeret Tenebe, shortly before my departure to Abuja. This will be transmitted to our party leader and President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” Akpabio stated.

The APC’s victory in Edo State is being hailed as a major win for the party, with Senator Okpebholo emerging triumphant in a competitive race. The election, marked by high voter turnout, further solidified the party’s foothold in the region.

Akpabio expressed confidence in the Governor-elect’s ability to steer Edo State towards continued growth and development, building on the successes of the outgoing administration.

He also praised the efforts of the APC leadership and the people of Edo for their overwhelming support.

Senator Okpebholo’s victory is seen as a reflection of the party’s strong presence in Edo State and the trust placed in its leadership. As Akpabio prepares to deliver the results to President Tinubu, the APC continues to celebrate another significant political achievement, underscoring its influence and strategy ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has commended the people of Edo State for their impressive turnout during the 2024 governorship election. In a statement issued on Sunday, the Forum lauded the electorate for their commitment to democracy and for participating in a peaceful process to elect their next leader for the coming four years.

According to the Forum, Edo State, home to the historic Benin Kingdom, has once again demonstrated its deep-rooted democratic values. The Forum expressed confidence in the performance of the incumbent administration led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, and stated that his achievements, along with the qualifications of the PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, would have greatly influenced the voters.