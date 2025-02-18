Edwin Clark Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ijaw leader and Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark is dead.

Clark’s death was announced by members of his family in a terse statement.

The former National Commissioner died at the age of 97.

The statement was signed by his brother and his son, Prof. C. C. Clark, for the family and Mr. Penawei Clark for the children.

The statement reads: “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February , 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time.

“Other details will be announced later by the family.”