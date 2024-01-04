Alayede Of Ayede Ogbese In Ondo State, Oba Oluyede Dies At 65

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Alayede of Ayede Ogbese in Akure North local government area of Ondo State, Oba Raphael Ajibola Oluyede Ise-Oluwa II, has reportedly died at the age of 65.

Palace sources said the Monarch died in United States of America, where he was receiving treatments.

The late Monarch, Oba Raphael Ajibola Oluyede Ise-Oluwa II, was born in 1958.

He ascended the throne of his forefathers on December 18, 2021.

The staff of office and instrument of appointment were handed over to him by the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

During his lifetime, he was a brilliant lawyer who was a personal legal consultant to late Buruji Kashamu and also handled case involving the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Bureau and others.





