Irate Youths Set Ablaze 2 Notorious Robbers In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Angry youths on Thursday apprehended and set ablaze two members of a notorious suspected armed robber gang along Nkume junction by Mgbabano-Umuaka Road, Eziama Obaire in Nkwere local government area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the suspects have been operating engaging in the criminal act using motorcycles.

An eyewitness said the incident happened at about 10:00 am, when four robbers on two motorcycles tried to overpower a commercial motorcycle rider at Nkume junction by Mgbabano-Umuaka Road, Eziama.

He disclosed that the duo who were members of a notorious gang of four men using two Motorcycles to operate were about to rob a commercial motorcyclist before luck ran out on them.

He said the alarm raised by the commercial cyclist attracted angry youths, who caught and pounced on the two of them and immediately set them on fire after two other suspects escaped.

According to the Source, who gave his name as Chikezie Nwadike, “they thought their operation would be swift, but it turned out to be the end-of-the-road for them.

“They arrived on two motorcycles and the two on the passenger seat alighted and suddenly accosted the Commercial cyclist trying to snatch his bike.

“He immediately screamed at the sight of a gun but in a swift reaction, irate youths trooped to the scene, chased the thieves to where they were overpowered.”

“They were beaten blue-black, which resulted in their death before they were set ablaze.

When contacted, Spokesman for the state police Command, Mike Abbattam said he had not been briefed and promised to call the get in touch with the Divisional police officer DPO in charge of the area.