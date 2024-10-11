Algeria Begins Repatriation Of Citizens From Lebanon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) Algeria began repatriating its citizens from Lebanon on Friday due to escalating military tensions between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad said in a statement that a total of 306 Algerian citizens were flown from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport to Cairo International Airport on two specially arranged flights.

According to the statement, Algeria’s national airline, Air Algerie, will bring them back home.

The ministry said this was the second time of such operation in recent months, following a similar effort in August that successfully repatriated 125 Algerian nationals.

The ministry noted that further repatriation measures would be taken if necessary. (NAN)