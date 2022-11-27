Bbnaija’s Khloe: I Can Get Pregnant Anytime I Want

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 2018 BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, aka Khloe, has stated that she can only get pregnant when she wants.

Khloe disclosed this when she appeared on #WithChude, a podcast by popular journalist, Chude Jideonwo as she talked about her career and relationship.

According to her, she has an implant in her body to stop her from having an unwanted pregnancy.

She also stated that she has not “been in a relationship before”.

“I will never sleep with any man for money. When it comes to relationships, I am taking my time to find the right man. Hundred can come and I may decide to flirt with the hundred, but I know what I am looking for and the kind of man. I have never been in a relationship before,” she said.

“If you are my ex, it never happened. I don’t know you. Since I want a kid, if I find a man that is responsible, we can. But I cannot get pregnant if I don’t want it. I have an implant; my womb is sealed.”

Khloe also spoke concerning the criticisms trailing her decision to undergo surgery to enhance her physical appearance.

Speaking if surgery glorifies God, she said: “A woman that has a fibroid goes through surgery. Why can’t you leave it and let God take it out of you?

“If you know that surgery doesn’t glorify God, don’t do it for your carrer. We all went under the knife, we were all oscillated, we all slept and woke up to be another person. So why are you judging me?”.