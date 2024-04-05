Alibaba Slams EFCC Over Arrest Of Bobrisky

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has commented on the arrest of Bobrisky by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The African Examiner writes that Bobrisky, who is a self-proclaimed transgender and crossdresser, was nabbed by the Nigerian police on Wednesday night for allegedly mishandling naira notes.

Bobrisky was arrested for allegedly spraying and damaging the currency notes at an event.

Reacting, Alibaba took to his Instagram page and uploaded a picture of some men spraying and stepping on currency notes at a party.

Alibaba writes: “And Bobrisky was arrested for what again? Because they are men? This is not right. The other time a celebrity lady was sentenced for the same thing.

“Now, the EFCC has arrested another lady for the same thing that men get away with. The way we treat women in this country is not good. Mennnnn, I just taya.”