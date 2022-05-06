Ex Zamfara Governor, Yerima Joins 2023 Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara has joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the APC, with a pledge to holistically address the country’s security challenges.

Yerima spoke on Friday in Abuja, when Sen. Bala Adamu, Director-General Yerima Support Organisations presented the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election to him.

He said that if elected as the country’s next president in 2023, he would create a ministry of religious affairs to address issues of social and religious decadence in the society.