Alleged Police Assault On Masquerade: Enugu CP Orders Investigation Of Officers In Viral Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of police in Enugu State, (CP) Abubakar Lawal, has ordered a thorough investigation on police officers that allegedly assaulted a young man and masquerade recently at Agbani, in Nkanu West Council area of the Enugu

He ordered the State Criminal investigation Department CID to fish out, “thoroughly investigate and ensure the disciplinary sanction of Police Operatives, alleged to have physically assaulted a young man and a masquerade at Agbani area of Nkanu West Local Government Area, as shown in a viral video clips.

The Enugu police boss in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) made available to African Examiner , condemned the act describing it as highly unprofessional.

The CP however, reiterated that such acts against professionalism, extant operational codes of the Nigeria Police Force and more importantly, the fundamental human rights of citizens by Police Officers under his watch, shall not be condoned.

He urged the said victims and eye witnesses to the incident, to report at the State CID in order to provide necessary information and evidence that will aid the investigation.

The Commissioner equally enjoined citizens of the State to remain law-abiding and assist the Command to further instill discipline on its personnel by promptly reporting their unprofessional conducts, especially in the areas of extortion and other corrupt practices as well as the abuse of their discretional powers and the violation of the fundamental human rights of citizens.

He said such reports can be made by calling the Command’s Control Room numbers on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202; or through the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) by calling 08099854883 or sending e-mails to: contact042ppro@gmail.com.