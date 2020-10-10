Alpha Beta: Nigerians React As Tinubu’s Ally Accuses Him Of Fraud, Corruption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As news emerged that former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is allegedly involved in corrupt practices, Nigerians on social media are having fun with the story.

A Nigerian chartered accountant, Dapo Apara, who use to be an ally to the former governor of Lagos state and presently the All Progressive Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has revealed how Alpha-beta, a consulting firm in Lagos and Tinubu jointly perpetrated money laundering, fraud and tax evasion.

Apara brought out this revelation in a writ of summons deposited at a Lagos high court, saying that Bola Tinubu “has directed and dictated the affairs” of Alpha-beta company by keeping some of the assets to himself which is against his interest since he has 30 per cent stake in the company. He further revealed that Tinubu used the company for “massive corruption purposes like “tax evasion, bribery of government officials, diversion of funds and money laundering”.

Apara also revealed that Oyetola and others front for Bola Tinubu as owners of the company but it is still hazy if the Oyetola mentioned is the governor of Osun State.

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform saying that the former governor of Lagos State has feasted for Lagos for too long and it will be interesting to see if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arrest the APC national leader.

African Examiner brings some of their views below:

Ose Anenih@ose_anenih writes: “I think the real wonder is that Tinubu actually believes that Buhari will ever hand over to him. He should look at what they did to Oshiomole and advise himself well.”

Babasola Kuti@RealSolaKuti writes: “APC southern assembly people will hopefully learn hard lessons from what is about to happen to Tinubu…since they have refused to learn from the past.”

Nicholas Ibekwe@nicholasibekwe writes: “Boy this lawsuit by Mr Oladapo Apara of Infiniti Systems Enterprises looks that the key we have all me finding to unlock Bola Tinubu’s alleged highly fortified business fronts. Ọmọ! This affidavit is filled with juice! “

Ade Macaddy@MacaddyGad writes: “What does Dapo Apara want though? I wonder what motivates his Sudden turn against his onetime ‘benefactor’.”

MagniVicent Ikenna @Ikenna_09 writes: “No wonder there’s no video on #OndoDecides2020. He can hire @fkeyamo to defend at least one person owes the other favor.”

Olushola Olufolabi@olushola_shola writes: “Has Tinubu built any private secondary school or university or have you read any message from him celebrating teachers?! No! He built institute for NURTW. Make him your president because of tribal sentiments and you already have a future cut out for your youths.”

Reno Omokri@renoomokri writes: “If after @DapoApara’s petition and lawsuit, the

@OfficialEFCC does not investigate and detain Bola @AsiwajuTinubu, then not only should we start #EndEFCC as we are doing #EndSARS, but the EFCC must apologise to all Yahoo boys.

Their crime is not up to Tinubu’s! “Chijiоke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering (Affidavit).@Ekwulu writes: “When Teanubu finally rolls out his Presidential campaign, l will really like to ask him why he denied Ambode a 2nd term but supported Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.”

Olayemi Adedayo@ultimatescholar writes: “Ambode messed up with party bigwigs more than what Tinubu could have settled. Being a leader doesn’t mean you should dictate to others. Naija politics is about give and take.”

Clxrence@clarenceonyx writes: “Not sure opening Tinubu’s file will achieve much on its own.”

M.Z@WajiJnr wrote: “Tinubu has feasted on Lagos State revenue for so long!”

Ilùvatar @xmenNiyi writes: “Tinubu about to be fu**** up!”

Oba Adeyemi@YemieOke writes: “Oyetola was also indicted., Tinubu shouldn’t have open that campaign office.”

Adetutu Balogun, MBA@Tutsy22 writes: “Alpha Beta Consulting was awarded a contract by the Lagos State Government when Tinubu was governor of the state after a recommendation by a committee comprising the then Attorney-General of Lagos State, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (now the Vice President of Nigeria).”

