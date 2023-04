BREAKING: Dino Melaye Wins Kogi PDP Governorship Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has won the People’s Democratic Party governorship primaries in Kogi State.

He polled 313 votes to defeat Idoko Ilonah who had 124 votes.

Sunday Awoniyi had 77 votes while Musa Wada had 56 votes.

…more soon