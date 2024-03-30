ALX Partners Enugu Government To Offer Free Artificial Intelligence Course to 5,000 Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A leading tech career Accelerator, ALX, has announced its partnership with the Enugu State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide its Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE) course to 5,000 youths in Enugu State.

According to the organization, the strategic collaboration is aimed at equipping young people in the state with essential skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and prepare them for the rapidly evolving tech-driven job market.

It said : “By offering this course, ALX and the Enugu State Government are committed to democratising access to high-quality tech education and fostering economic empowerment among the youth.

Speaking during the formal launch at a media conference held at the NUJ Enugu Press Centre, Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, emphasized the importance of such collaborations in driving socio-economic development and youth empowerment within the state.

He remarked, this: “Enugu State recognises the significance of equipping our youth with relevant skills to excel in today’s tech-driven world and also compete globally in the technology and ICT space.

” In Nigeria, we know there is a rate of unemployment, and one of the aims of these programmes and this government is to tackle youth unemployment and we are taking this advantage to build capacity among the youths in times of youth development in tech.”

The Commissioner disclosed that ““Through this partnership with ALX, we are opening doors of opportunity for 5,000 young people in our state, enabling them to harness the power of artificial intelligence and embark on promising career paths,” Ekweremadu stated.

In her remark, Ruby Igwe, Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, expressed the company’s passion and unwavering commitment to empowering young people through education and opportunity. She stated.

“At ALX, we are deeply passionate about creating pathways for young individuals to thrive in the digital age. Our partnership with the Enugu State Government underscores our dedication to ensuring that every young person, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity to pursue a career in tech and contribute meaningfully to society.

“The Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials course offered by ALX covers foundational AI concepts, relevant AI tools and their practical applications across various industries. Participants will also benefit from first-hand learning experiences, mentorship opportunities, and access to ALX’s extensive and supportive global community.

“Enugu State residents, aged between 18 and 34 years, are encouraged to apply for the programme or find out more about the other ALX offerings by visiting www.alxafrica.ng she said.