8 Persons Escape Death In Osun Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, on Sunday said eight persons narrowly escaped death in an accident that occurred along the Gbangan-Ibadan expressway.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mr Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo, said the accident occurred around Wasimi axis, about 15 kilometres to Sasa Bridge.

Ogungbemi explained that the accident involved a black Mercedes Benz ML 350 Jeep, with registration number EPE 384 HK, with eight occupants.

She said the driver of the car lost control due to break failure while on speeding.

She said that two females and two male adults were injured during the process, while the remaining passengers escaped unhurt.

Ogungbemi said the injured victims were taken to a near-by hospital for treatment.

She, however, advised road users against dangerous driving, with a warning that anyone caught violating traffic rules would be dealt with accordingly.