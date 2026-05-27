Amaechi Gets Birthday Tribute From Atiku Abubakar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has sent birthday wishes to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, describing him as a patriot and wishing him strength and good health.

Amaechi turned 61 on May 27, 2026. In a message posted on his X account, Atiku praised his years of service to Rivers State and Nigeria, saying his leadership continues to inspire many Nigerians.

“Happy Birthday to my brother and fellow patriot, H.E. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,” Atiku wrote. “Your courage, conviction, and years of service to Rivers State and Nigeria continue to inspire many across the nation.”

He wished Amaechi good health, strength, and more years of service to the country.

Both Atiku and Amaechi are reportedly political contenders within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential race, along with Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Reports say the ADC recently held a nationwide direct presidential primary, with results from several states already in, showing Atiku in the lead.

However, Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen have rejected the results, describing them as inaccurate and not reflective of the actual voting process.

Amaechi said the figures announced were “concocted” and alleged that the process did not meet the standards of fairness and transparency expected from the party.