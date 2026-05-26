ADC Says Tinubu’s Primary Vote Claim Doesn’t Reflect Nigeria’s Political Reality

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected President Bola Tinubu’s claim that he secured 10.99 million votes during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, saying the figures do not reflect Nigeria’s political reality.

The party warned that such claims could raise concerns ahead of the 2027 general elections and insisted it would promote a more transparent and democratic process in selecting its own presidential candidate.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also dismissed the APC’s reported figures, describing them as “fabricated numbers” with no real political meaning. He said the ADC remains focused on building a strong platform to challenge for national leadership.

The ADC also criticised Tinubu’s recent remarks about opposition parties, calling them self-serving and insensitive. Tinubu had said during his acceptance speech as the APC presidential candidate that opposition leaders lacked a better vision for the country.

In a statement, the ADC described the APC primary results as an “unbelievable concoction” and warned against attempts to undermine future elections.

Despite internal political debates, Atiku maintained that the party remains united and committed to competing strongly in the 2027 elections.

The party also highlighted its commitment to internal democracy, saying its selection process allows all qualified aspirants equal opportunity. It listed Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-deen as among its key contenders.