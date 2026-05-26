Atiku Sweeps Five States As ADC Presidential Race Heats Up

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken an early lead in the presidential primaries of the African Democratic Congress after winning in five states.

Atiku is contesting against former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Results from some states showed Atiku leading by a wide margin as delegates continued voting across the country.

In Gombe State, Atiku polled 139,334 votes, while Amaechi scored 1,150 votes and Hayatu-Deen got 464 votes.

In Abia State, Atiku secured 25,153 votes ahead of Amaechi’s 18,339 votes, while Hayatu-Deen received 3,264 votes.

Atiku also won in Ebonyi State with 15,300 votes. Amaechi got 2,200 votes, while Hayatu-Deen polled 200 votes.

In Sokoto State, Atiku scored 68,823 votes, while Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen got 292 and 319 votes, respectively.

The former vice president also emerged the winner in Zamfara State with 60,500 votes. Hayatu-Deen received 436 votes, while Amaechi polled 191 votes.

The ADC is expected to announce the final results after votes from the remaining states and the Federal Capital Territory are fully collated.

The primary election is being closely watched as opposition parties continue preparations and alliance talks ahead of the 2027 presidential election.