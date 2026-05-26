Basketmouth’s Estranged Wife Questions Marriage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of comedian Basketmouth, has spoken about the emotional struggles some women face in marriage.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, she reacted to a conversation about a woman who said she does not list her husband as her emergency contact because he often does not pick her calls.

Elsie said the story made her feel sad and suggested that many married women quietly go through emotional neglect.

She questioned the essence of marriage, saying the situation reflects deeper issues that many women experience but do not often speak about.

“And sometimes you wonder the essence of marriage… when this is a tip of the iceberg of what women go through, sad!” she wrote.

Elsie and Basketmouth announced their separation in December 2022 after 12 years of marriage. They share three children.

Basketmouth had earlier said the separation was difficult but that both of them remained committed to co-parenting their children.