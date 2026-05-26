Nigeria Slashes Train Fares by 50% for Sallah Celebration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has approved a 50 per cent discount on all passenger train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The discount will run from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, to Monday, June 1, 2026.

This was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Funsho Adebiyi.

According to the ministry, passengers travelling on NRC routes across the country will pay half of the normal ticket fares during the six-day period.

The government said the move is aimed at reducing transportation costs and making travel easier for Nigerians during the festive season.

Adebiyi also said passengers who bought tickets before the announcement at the old rates would receive a 50 per cent rebate, which can be used for train trips on or before June 1, 2026.

He added that train schedules and timetables would remain unchanged throughout the period.

The ministry thanked Nigerians for supporting the rail transport system and wished Muslim faithful a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.