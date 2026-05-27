No One Should Die for Politics – Opeyemi Bamidele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have been urged to reject violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, made the appeal in a statement released on Wednesday to mark the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Bamidele said no Nigerian should lose his or her life because of politics or the ambition of politicians seeking office.

According to him, political campaigns and the 2027 elections must be peaceful and conducted according to the law.

“No Nigerian, whether old or young, deserves to die again because some people are seeking political offices by all means,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and the spirit of sacrifice shown by Prophet Ibrahim during the Eid-el-Kabir season.

The Senate leader warned against a repeat of the violence witnessed during past elections.

Citing figures from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, Bamidele said Nigeria recorded 1,639 deaths linked to electoral violence between 1999 and 2023.

“We must learn from our history still striped with the blood of the victims of electoral violence,” he added.

Bamidele also called on Nigerians to pray for victims of kidnapping across the country, especially children and teachers recently abducted in Borno and Oyo states.

He said the abduction of children violates the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The lawmaker assured Nigerians that security agencies are working to rescue those still in captivity and reunite them with their families.

He further stated that the National Assembly remains committed to strengthening laws and institutions aimed at improving security nationwide.

According to him, lawmakers are also working on tougher punishments for kidnappers and their accomplices.

“For us, kidnapping in all its ramifications is a crime against humanity, and it must be treated as such,” Bamidele said.