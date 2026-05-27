Nwoko Rejects Delta Senatorial Primary Result

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ned Nwoko, says he will go to court to challenge the outcome of the party’s senatorial primary in Delta State.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Nwoko insisted that he won the primary based on results he said were gathered from the wards.

He rejected the declaration of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the winner, claiming the announced result did not reflect the actual votes cast.

According to him, APC officials directed during the exercise that ward-level results should not be announced immediately, but instead be collected and sent to the national headquarters in Abuja for collation.

Nwoko said his team complied with the instruction, but later saw a different result being announced.

“We have submitted them… I will go to court, and I believe that President Bola Tinubu will wade into the matter,” he said.

He maintained that he has evidence to support his claim and vowed to challenge the result legally.